Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.31. The company had a trading volume of 663,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

