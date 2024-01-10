Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 369,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.