Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,012.31

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $7,012.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,698.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00151249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.33 or 0.00548347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00327935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00200425 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,251,582 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

