Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $290.57

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.57 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 201.50 ($2.57). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.60), with a volume of 129,391 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.46) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -303.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.94.

In other news, insider Michael Hayden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,601.66). Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

