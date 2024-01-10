Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 21,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 4,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
About Pacific Financial
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.