Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 21,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 4,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

