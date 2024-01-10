Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.27. 2,641,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,319. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

