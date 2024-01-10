Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 3.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $311.00 and last traded at $310.73. Approximately 1,338,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,483,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,273,000 after buying an additional 42,584 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

