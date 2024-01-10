Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.42. 85,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

