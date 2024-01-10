Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.35. 161,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,919. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.61.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

