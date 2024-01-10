Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

