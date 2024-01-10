Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 1,039,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

