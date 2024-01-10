Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $4.28 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 5,115,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -373.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

