Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 1,148,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,869. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.13.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

