Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.62. 255,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

