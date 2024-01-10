Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $367.71 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 368,059,190 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

