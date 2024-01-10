PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PCM Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PCM opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PCM Fund by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PCM Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.