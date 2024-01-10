Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading Up 0.1%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Pender Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.69.
About Pender Growth Fund
Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.
