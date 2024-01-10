Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 1,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 675 ($8.60) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.30) to GBX 1,090 ($13.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

