Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Down 0.2%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.78. 7,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 180,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0823 per share. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 10.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

