Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,679. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

