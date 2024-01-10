PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PAXS opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

