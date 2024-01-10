PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PCQ stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

