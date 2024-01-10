PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
