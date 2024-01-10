PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 383,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 383,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

