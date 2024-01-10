PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

