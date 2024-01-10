PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
