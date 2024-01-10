PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PML opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 44.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

