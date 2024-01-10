PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

