Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.22. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 77,418 shares traded.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.