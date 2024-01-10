Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.22. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 77,418 shares traded.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

