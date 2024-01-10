Pocket Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $214.90 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $214.90 million and $1.96 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a decentralized platform connecting various blockchains to serve Web3 dApps’ data needs. It uses a cost-efficient model, supports over 50 blockchains, and employs a PoS consensus mechanism for scalability and data consistency. The POKT token, integral to the ecosystem, is used for staking nodes and accessing the Pocket Portal, offering up to 1 million free data relays per day. The network was co-founded by CEO Michael O’Rourke.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

