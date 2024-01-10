Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $458.99

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.99 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.69). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.80), with a volume of 155,306 shares.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of £458.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 447.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 458.66.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,142.86%.

Polar Capital Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.