Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.6 %

BPOPM stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

