PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.51

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $23.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00147191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.