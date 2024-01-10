PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 170.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $173.03 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 288.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00150983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.