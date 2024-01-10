Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 41,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 43,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.37.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

