ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,646,554 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 5.24% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $212,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after buying an additional 684,060 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 154,577 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. 832,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,456. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.