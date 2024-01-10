Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.21

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and traded as low as $51.22. Puma shares last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

