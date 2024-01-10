Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Up 6.4%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.08 and last traded at C$8.98. Approximately 1,673,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,406,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.36.

