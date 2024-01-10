QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.14. 2,263,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,617. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

