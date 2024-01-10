Quantfury Token (QTF) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,161.07

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and $36,161.07 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $6.75 or 0.00014499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.66949734 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,194.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

