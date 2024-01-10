Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after purchasing an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

