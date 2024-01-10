Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.21. 5,457,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,654,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $260.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

