Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 1.9 %

DEO traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $143.30. 729,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.