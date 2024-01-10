Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,212,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

