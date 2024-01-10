Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. 1,402,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,916. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

