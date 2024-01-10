Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,817 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.10. 1,934,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

