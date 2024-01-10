Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.35. 7,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Get Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,369 shares during the quarter. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.