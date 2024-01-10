RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.31

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.31 and traded as high as $64.48. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 50,828 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.69). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

