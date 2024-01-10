Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.15 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.85 ($0.88). 328,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 315,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.15 ($0.88).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.92 million, a PE ratio of 688.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

