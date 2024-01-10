RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 70350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a market cap of C$59.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
