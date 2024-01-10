Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.82

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $11.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 101,280 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.92.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 3,110.13% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $277.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

