RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 0.7%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.02. 1,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 1.26.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of C$15.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.090009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

